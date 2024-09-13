Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Cut by William Blair

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avid Bioservices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $711.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.