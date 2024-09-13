Q2 2026 Earnings Forecast for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Issued By Zacks Research

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Ubiquiti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s FY2026 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.3 %

UI stock opened at $201.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.75.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,566,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.