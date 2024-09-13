Q2 2026 Earnings Forecast for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Issued By Zacks Research

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Ubiquiti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s FY2026 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.3 %

UI stock opened at $201.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.75.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,566,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

