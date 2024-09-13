Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Oracle Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $161.36 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $447.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average is $129.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,993,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,319,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,551 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,242,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,869,816,000 after purchasing an additional 296,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.



