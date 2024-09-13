Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Decreased by Analyst

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OGE Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OGE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE:OGE opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 392.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

