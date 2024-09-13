QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Up 776.5% in August

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 776.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
QS Energy Price Performance
QSEP traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. QS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About QS Energy
