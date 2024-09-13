Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 29,868 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

