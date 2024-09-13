Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DINO opened at $44.23 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DINO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

