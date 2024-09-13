Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $60.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

