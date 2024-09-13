Qsemble Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,109 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $132.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.05. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

