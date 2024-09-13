Qsemble Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of THC opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $166.89.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

