Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $1.44 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,825.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,274.91 and a 1-year high of $2,174.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,925.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,745.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $52.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

