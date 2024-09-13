Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 1,145 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 347.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.73.

SAIA opened at $420.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.65 and its 200 day moving average is $468.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

