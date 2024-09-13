Qsemble Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after acquiring an additional 640,829 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,436,000 after acquiring an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $135,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

