Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 4,972 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

