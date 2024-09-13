Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,004,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

EVRG stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.