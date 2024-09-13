Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.41 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00003829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $244.39 million and approximately $26.41 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.45 or 0.04013545 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00041128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002258 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,315,265 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

