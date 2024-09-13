Quantum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.17 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and $2.17 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,557.08 or 1.00003950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.