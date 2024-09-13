Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.16 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009634 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,771.88 or 0.99922764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008094 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

