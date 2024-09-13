QUASA (QUA) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. QUASA has a market cap of $150,619.61 and approximately $1,379.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013820 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,766.66 or 1.00014971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00194808 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,244.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.