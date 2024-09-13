Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 15th. This is an increase from Qube’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Qube Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
About Qube
