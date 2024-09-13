Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 15th. This is an increase from Qube’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

