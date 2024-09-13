Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 53.7% in August

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Quhuo Stock Down 15.6 %

Shares of Quhuo stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 5,602,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

