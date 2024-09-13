Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of Quilter stock remained flat at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Quilter has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.40.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.