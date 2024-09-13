Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Quilter Stock Performance
Shares of Quilter stock remained flat at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Quilter has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.40.
Quilter Company Profile
