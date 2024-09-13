Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 24,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,437. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
