Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 24,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,437. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.