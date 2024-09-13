Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rakuten Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.