Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Range Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.68.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,883 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $78,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after purchasing an additional 959,011 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,594.4% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 487,011 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 692,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 443,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

