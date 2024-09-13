Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.21

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.21 and traded as high as $20.50. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 166,601 shares trading hands.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -1.27.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Equity Bear ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.90% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ranger Equity Bear ETF

The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is actively-managed fund that attempts to achieve positive returns by shorting US-listed companies believed to have low earnings quality or use aggressive accounting policies. HDGE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

