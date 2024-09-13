Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays downgraded Methanex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Methanex Trading Up 2.2 %

Methanex stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Methanex has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $34,109,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Methanex by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Further Reading

