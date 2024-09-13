Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Realty Income (O)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Realty Income (NYSE: O) in the last few weeks:

9/3/2024 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.50 to $70.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Realty Income is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Realty Income had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $67.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

O stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,841. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,526,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

