Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE):

9/13/2024 – Adobe had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $635.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $660.00 to $644.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $550.00 to $621.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $650.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $580.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2024 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2024 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2024 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $586.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

