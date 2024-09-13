Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.02

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 201871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 50.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,504,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,937 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,314,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,842,000 after buying an additional 7,035,524 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 127,435 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 134,715 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

