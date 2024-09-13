Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) in the last few weeks:

9/10/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/9/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $1,015.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/24/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/23/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,135.00.

7/23/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $925.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,164.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,121.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,024.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $932,571,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,594,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after buying an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

