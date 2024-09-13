Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,738 shares of company stock worth $715,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

