Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 13th (AAP, ABNB, ADBE, AGF.B, AGI, ALK, AMT, AORT, APLD, APLE)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 13th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $660.00 to $644.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $51.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $246.00 to $260.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $114.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group from $46.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $55.00 to $42.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.50 to $16.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $80.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $164.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $51.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $850.00 to $210.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $43.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $165.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $380.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$44.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$46.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $240.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $256.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $17.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$16.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $650.00 to $700.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $185.00 to $200.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $250.00 to $310.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $290.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $325.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $310.00 to $359.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $610.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$67.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sernova (TSE:SVA) had its price target lowered by Leede Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.50. Leede Financial currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Sernova (TSE:SVA) had its target price lowered by Ventum Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$1.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.30 to C$1.75. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$1.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $96.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

