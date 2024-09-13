Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 13th (AAP, ABNB, ADBE, AGF.B, AGI, ALK, AMT, AORT, APLD, APLE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 13th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $660.00 to $644.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $51.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $246.00 to $260.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $114.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group from $46.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $55.00 to $42.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.50 to $16.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $80.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $164.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $51.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $850.00 to $210.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $43.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $165.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $380.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$44.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$46.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $240.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $256.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $17.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$16.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $650.00 to $700.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $185.00 to $200.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $250.00 to $310.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $290.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $325.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $310.00 to $359.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $610.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$67.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sernova (TSE:SVA) had its price target lowered by Leede Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.50. Leede Financial currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Sernova (TSE:SVA) had its target price lowered by Ventum Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$1.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.30 to C$1.75. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$1.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $96.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

