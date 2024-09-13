Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Semtech (SMTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) in the last few weeks:
- 9/9/2024 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/28/2024 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Semtech Stock Performance
Shares of SMTC opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
