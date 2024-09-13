Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Semtech (SMTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2024 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2024 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Get Semtech Co alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,522,000 after acquiring an additional 131,133 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 197,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Semtech by 259.4% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 51,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.