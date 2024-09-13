ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of RMD opened at $250.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. ResMed’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $3,646,963.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,290,296.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,931 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,007. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

