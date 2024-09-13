ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $1,262,800.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.30. 462,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day moving average of $206.37. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $255.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 713.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ResMed by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

