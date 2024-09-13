Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

RVNC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 7,935,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

