Reviewing KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $15.23 billion 8.08 $1.59 billion $1.19 70.45 KORU Medical Systems $30.82 million 3.74 -$13.74 million ($0.28) -9.00

This table compares Boston Scientific and KORU Medical Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than KORU Medical Systems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 12.00% 16.59% 9.22% KORU Medical Systems -38.16% -20.82% -15.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boston Scientific and KORU Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 2 18 1 2.95 KORU Medical Systems 0 0 2 1 3.33

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $85.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. KORU Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats KORU Medical Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system. It also provides technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions; WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device; and implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, such as cardioverter and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, MRI S-ICD systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers, quadripolar LV leads, ICD leads, pacing leads, remote patient management systems, insertable cardiac monitor systems, and remote cardiac monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart; peripheral arterial and venous diseases; and products to diagnose, treat and ease forms of cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.