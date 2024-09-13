Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 270.7% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Revival Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,136. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.
Revival Gold Company Profile
