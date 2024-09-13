Richard Nolan Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,401.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 12th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $57,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). On average, research analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LXEO. Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lexeo Therapeutics

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.