Richard Nolan Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,401.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). On average, research analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXEO. Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

