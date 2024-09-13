Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $49.27 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00120868 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $98.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

