Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires Shares of 12,000 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average of $113.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

