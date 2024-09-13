Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 15,100 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $339.00 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

