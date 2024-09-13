Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 287,717 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,717 shares during the quarter. Avantor makes up 2.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.88% of Avantor worth $127,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 1,830.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5,773.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

