Robeco Schweiz AG Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.18% of Lindsay worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lindsay by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 116,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $747,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindsay Stock Up 1.1 %

Lindsay stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.54.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.38 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

