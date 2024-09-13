Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 764,255 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 110,600 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $30,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,387 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,564,831.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,803 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,734 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 510,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,147 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,047,650 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 249,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,058,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $153,593,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of STM stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.