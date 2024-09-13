Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,845 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in AECOM were worth $57,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,072.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

