Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.27% of Sensient Technologies worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $129,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SXT opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $403.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

