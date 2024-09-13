Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 212,412 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,412 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.45% of Franklin Electric worth $19,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,711,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $19,054,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $9,158,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 116.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 89,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $519,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,752.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $519,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,752.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,171. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

