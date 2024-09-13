Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 43,200 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.38% of Onto Innovation worth $41,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 202,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.34.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

